PML-N to cut poverty after polls win: Nawaz

ISLAMABAD - Former prime minis­ter and Pakistan Mus­lim League-N (PMLN) supremo Mian Muham­mad Nawaz Sharif has said that after winning the upcoming elections, PMLN will end inflation on a priority basis.

The PMLN leader held an important meeting with the Pakistan Mus­lim League (PMLN) Gulf delegation in Dubai. He was briefed about the high morale of the par­ty workers based in the Gulf countries including the UAE. According to a private news channel, the delegation enquired about the well-being of Nawaz Sharif. The dele­gation also met PMLN senior vice president and chief organiz­er Maryam Nawaz Sharif. Talking to party delegation, Nawaz Sharif ex­pressed his confidence that PMLN has the capacity and will solve the problems of the country.

Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz also discussed the strategy of the up­coming elections with the delegation.

According to the news channel, Nawaz Sharif finalised his travel plan and got confirmed return flight to Lon­don on 4th July.