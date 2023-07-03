PML-N to cut poverty after polls win: Nawaz

ISLAMABAD - Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-N (PMLN) supremo Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has said that after winning the upcoming elections, PMLN will end inflation on a priority basis.
The PMLN leader held an important meeting with the Pakistan Muslim League (PMLN) Gulf delegation in Dubai. He was briefed about the high morale of the party workers based in the Gulf countries including the UAE. According to a private news channel, the delegation enquired about the well-being of Nawaz Sharif. The delegation also met PMLN senior vice president and chief organizer Maryam Nawaz Sharif. Talking to party delegation, Nawaz Sharif expressed his confidence that PMLN has the capacity and will solve the problems of the country.
Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz also discussed the strategy of the upcoming elections with the delegation.
According to the news channel, Nawaz Sharif finalised his travel plan and got confirmed return flight to London on 4th July.