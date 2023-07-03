Monday, July 03, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PML-N to cut poverty after polls win: Nawaz

PML-N to cut poverty after polls win: Nawaz
Monitoring Desk
July 03, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   Former prime minis­ter and Pakistan Mus­lim League-N (PMLN) supremo Mian Muham­mad Nawaz Sharif has said that after winning the upcoming elections, PMLN will end inflation on a priority basis.

The PMLN leader held an important meeting with the Pakistan Mus­lim League (PMLN) Gulf delegation in Dubai. He was briefed about the high morale of the par­ty workers based in the Gulf countries including the UAE. According to a private news channel, the delegation enquired about the well-being of Nawaz Sharif. The dele­gation also met PMLN senior vice president and chief organiz­er Maryam Nawaz Sharif. Talking to party delegation, Nawaz Sharif ex­pressed his confidence that PMLN has the capacity and will solve the problems of the country.

Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz also discussed the strategy of the up­coming elections with the delegation.

10 one wheelers arrested  

According to the news channel, Nawaz Sharif finalised his travel plan and got confirmed return flight to Lon­don on 4th July.

Tags:

Monitoring Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1688304339.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023