PML-N will sweep general elections: Musadik Malik

State minister says KSA, UAE keen to invest in Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik on Sunday said that Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and United Arab Emirates are taking keen inter­est in Pakistani information technol­ogy, agriculture and mining sectors.

KSA has planned to fix funds of 24 billion dollars for investment purpos­es, while U.A.E allocated 22 billion dol­lars funds for exploring opportunities in three sectors of Pakistan, he stated in an interview with a private televi­sion channel. The heavy investment in three major sectors of Pakistan would open many job opportunities for young people, he added. Our young people having knowledge of advanced technology are fully capable to show the world about their skills, he said. We are hopeful to bring business opportu­nities here in this country, he said. He said the government has recently con­stituted committees for One-window operations to facilitate the investors. Commenting on Nawaz Sharif’s ar­rival in Pakistan, he said, after the an­nouncement of the date by the election commission of Pakistan, the former prime minister will come Pakistan to lead the election campaign. He said the incumbent government’s tenure will be finished by August mid and the Caretaker set-up will invite ECP to an­nounce the schedule for general elec­tions. He said it is the responsibility of ECP to hold the next elections in a transparent manner. He said the PML-N under the guidance of Nawaz Sharif would sweep the general elections.

To a question about the next lead­ership role in this country, he said the PML-N will decide about the leader­ship role. To a question about relief to poor people, he said despite eco­nomic challenges, the government has provided maximum relief to em­ployees, and pensioners besides the people working in the private sector. About load-shedding of gas and elec­tricity, he said he had issued direc­tives to the department concerned to ensure energy supply during cooking breakfast, lunch and dinner timing. He said that a discussion has been made with Azerbaijan regarding the provision of LNG cargo to Pakistan before next winter. To a question about IMF, he said a nine-month relief through an agreement has been made to run the economic affairs in a proper manner. He hoped that heavy invest­ment from the Gulf region would boost business activities besides open job opportunities in Pakistan.