Monday, July 03, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Police arrest accused involved in robbery, street crimes  

STAFF REPORT
July 03, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD - Police  claimed to  have arrested  a suspect involved in robbery and  street crime here on Sunday. According to spokesman SSP office,SHO of B section Police Inspector Najam u din Nizaamani under supervision of  DSP Agha Abdul Majeed Pathan, during patrolling, arrested  an accused Muhammad Arbaz and recovered one 30-bore pistol with ammunition and registered case against the accused. The accused also declared the names of his accomplices involved in different offences which would be arrested soon. Police have registered a case against him. 

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1688304339.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023