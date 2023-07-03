PPP believes Bilawal to become PM soon

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party said on Sunday that party chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will become the Prime Minister soon.

PPP leader Faisal Karim Kundi, who is also the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation, said Bilawal will give another surprise to Jamaat-e-Islami and other opponents by becoming the PM.

“Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will become the Prime Minister by the power of people’s vote,” Kundi said as the PPP and the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) discussed formation of the caretaker government to hold general elections.

The two parties’ leaders met in the United Arab Emirates and are said to have reached agreements on a number of topics, including names for the caretaker administration and a formula for power sharing if the two parties win the upcoming election, according to reports.

PPP supremo Asif Ali Zardari and PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif met frequently during the week to discuss a variety of issues, including when the next general election will take place.

Nawaz Sharif was updated on the state of his legal proceedings in light of the passage of a bill by Parliament to reverse lifelong disqualification.

They also discussed Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan.

If everything pertaining to “relief in his convictions” is resolved, Nawaz Sharif may return on August 14 according to rumours.

Following the meetings, Asif Zardari, PM Shehbaz Sharif and others returned to Pakistan, while PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari left for Tokyo.

The next general election’s timing appeared to be the only topic covered in the sessions where the two parties had opposing views.

While PPP has definitely stated it wants elections held at the designated time, PML-N has been sending conflicting signals regarding whether or not elections will take place in October.

Faisal Karim Kundi says JI leader Hafiz Naeem is not destined to become the mayor of Karachi.

“Jamaat-e-Islami will not be allowed to spread evil and corruption under the guise of politics,” Kundi said.

“Sirajul Haq (JI chief) and Naeem opposed the creation of Pakistan,” he contended.