PTI chief expresses distrust in IHC CJ

The PTI chairman has expressed distrust in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) bench, led by Chief Justice Amir Farooq, hearing the Toshakhana case.

The PTI chief requested the bench to transfer his case to another court. The PTI chief in his pleas submitted with the IHC, pleaded with the chief justice to transfer pleas challenging his trial in the Toshakhana case to other benches of the high court.

Citing no-hope for the provision of ‘impartial’ justice, the PTI chief asked IHC CJ Justice Aamer Farooq not to hear the pleas against him.

The former prime minister believed fair trial will not be provided to him by the current bench.

It should be noted that the appeals of the PTI chairman against the decision of the Sessions Court were being heard in the court of IHC chief justice and the district election commission has been made party in the petition.