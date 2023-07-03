Punjab govt, Chinese firms to collaborate in meat export, disease control

ISLAMABAD - Chinese firms and Punjab govt have agreed to collaborate in meat export, disease control.

A Chinese delegation led by Vice President Royal Group Ms Teng Cuijin met with Secretary Livestock Punjab Masood Anwar. They discussed avenues for collaboration in the livestock sector including the export of meat to China, according to Gwadar Pro.

The Chinese delegation expressed the desire to cooperate with the Punjab government in areas including the export of meat to China, disease control, genomics, and breed improvement.

It also sought land and the required facilities for manufacturing veterinary vaccines, the Punjab Livestock Department stated on June 27.

The Secretary welcomed proposals to set up special beef and dairy economic zones. He said that proposals to collaborate with Chinese experts in controlling foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) and other animal illnesses are under consideration.

Ms Teng Cuijin said that they wanted to save the livestock in Punjab from diseases along with trade cooperation.

Director of Royal Cell Biotechnology, Dr Qaisar Shahzad told Gwadar Pro that the Royal Group wanted to initially export heat-treated meat to China.

Later, after setting up a disease- free animal farm, the firm will look to export fresh meat and milk to China, he said.

Dr Qaisar said that Royal Cell has already established a 70-acre farm in Sheikhupura, which can accommodate 4,500 animals.

“Presently, we have purchased 200 animals and will soon achieve our initial target of 1,000 animals,” he said.