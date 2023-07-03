Rescue-1122 responded to 22,725 emergencies during Eid holidays

LAHORE - Rescue-1122 responded to 22,725 emergencies in all districts of Punjab during the Eid holidays. Provincial monitoring officer informed the secretary emergency ser­vices that the Eid days emer­gencies included 6,460 road traffic crashes with 45 deaths, 12,693 medical emergencies with 430 deaths, 37 drowning emergencies with 28 deaths, 225 fire emergencies, 635 de­livery emergencies, 463 fall and slipping cases with four deaths, 228 cases of electric shock, 345 occupational in­juries, 44 burn cases, eight structural cases, 701 mis­cellaneous emergencies and 242 animal rescue opera­tions. While chairing zoom meeting of all district emer­gency officers, the secretary appreciated the rescuers over their duty during the Eid holidays.

The monitoring officer said the highest number of emer­gencies took place in Lahore with 3,015 emergencies, fol­lowed by Faisalabad with 1,444 emergencies, Multan with 1,244 emergencies, Gujran­wala with 1,064 emergencies, Bahawalpur with 1,055 emer­gencies and lowest number of 198 emergencies happened in Chakwal.

The Sahiwal district emer­gency officer informed the meeting about a road crash in which seven injured and one body were shifted to hos­pital. Jhelum officer said six people drowned in two sepa­rate drowning emergencies and their bodies were suc­cessfully recovered through rescue operation. Murree emergency officer said three people drowned in two sepa­rate drowning emergencies and their bodies were suc­cessfully recovered. District emergency officers of Lahore, Sheikhupura, Bahawalnagar, Gujranwala, Kasur, Khanewal, Mianwali, Multan, and Rajan­pur briefed the meeting about drowning incidents in their districts during the Eid holi­days.

PPP LEADER AGAINST ENDING EMPLOYEES’ INCREMENT

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Central Punjab Information Secretary Shehzad Saeed Cheema has demanded the fi­nance ministry to take back a suggestion about ending an­nual increment of the govern­ment employees. In a state­ment issued here on Sunday, he urged the Reforms Com­mission to protect the rights of the Pakistani citizens in­stead of following dictation of the international financial institutions.He said that the PPP would not allow anyone to snatch the rights of the poor government employees. He said the PPP always protected the rights of workers and the poor salaried class.