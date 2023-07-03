Monday, July 03, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Rioters attack Paris mayor home, injure his wife

Rioters attack Paris mayor home, injure his wife
Agencies
July 03, 2023
International, Newspaper

PARIS   -   Rioters ram-raided the home of a Paris suburb mayor, set the car alight and launched fireworks at his wife and young children as they fled during a fifth night of nationwide unrest over Tues­day’s police shooting of a teen of North African descent.

Vincent Jeanbrun, 39, the cen­tre-right mayor of the southern suburb of L’Hay-les-Roses, was at the town hall when his house was attacked with his wife Mel­anie and children asleep inside.

The aggressors drove their vehicle at the suburban house but were halted by a low wall ringing the property’s outdoor terrace, the local public prose­cutor said. They then torched their vehicle.

As Jeanbrun’s wife and chil­dren, aged 5 and 7, took flight through the back yard, they were targeted with fireworks. Jean­brun told Prime Minister Elisa­beth Borne his wife had had sur­gery to a broken leg and faced a three-month rehabilitation.

10 one wheelers arrested  

“While attempting to shield them and fleeing the attackers, my wife and one of my children were hurt,” the mayor said.

The local prosecutor told re­porters that an investigation into attempted murder had been opened. No suspects have been arrested. Jeanbrun’s town hall has been the target of at­tack for several nights since Tuesday’s shooting and has been protected with barbed wire and barricades.

On a walkabout hours after the incident, Jeanbrun met lo­cal well-wishers and passed by the town’s covered mar­ket which has been wrecked during the unrest.

“Stay strong, Mr. Mayor. We’re with you,” one man told the vis­ibly emotional mayor. “I didn’t think we’d ever live through something like this,” the may­or told another bystander who wished his wife well. “It’s pret­ty disgusting,” she replied.

Minister emphasises upon prisoners of district jail Attock to become good citizens  

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1688304339.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023