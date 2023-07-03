Rioters attack Paris mayor home, injure his wife

PARIS - Rioters ram-raided the home of a Paris suburb mayor, set the car alight and launched fireworks at his wife and young children as they fled during a fifth night of nationwide unrest over Tues­day’s police shooting of a teen of North African descent.

Vincent Jeanbrun, 39, the cen­tre-right mayor of the southern suburb of L’Hay-les-Roses, was at the town hall when his house was attacked with his wife Mel­anie and children asleep inside.

The aggressors drove their vehicle at the suburban house but were halted by a low wall ringing the property’s outdoor terrace, the local public prose­cutor said. They then torched their vehicle.

As Jeanbrun’s wife and chil­dren, aged 5 and 7, took flight through the back yard, they were targeted with fireworks. Jean­brun told Prime Minister Elisa­beth Borne his wife had had sur­gery to a broken leg and faced a three-month rehabilitation.

“While attempting to shield them and fleeing the attackers, my wife and one of my children were hurt,” the mayor said.

The local prosecutor told re­porters that an investigation into attempted murder had been opened. No suspects have been arrested. Jeanbrun’s town hall has been the target of at­tack for several nights since Tuesday’s shooting and has been protected with barbed wire and barricades.

On a walkabout hours after the incident, Jeanbrun met lo­cal well-wishers and passed by the town’s covered mar­ket which has been wrecked during the unrest.

“Stay strong, Mr. Mayor. We’re with you,” one man told the vis­ibly emotional mayor. “I didn’t think we’d ever live through something like this,” the may­or told another bystander who wished his wife well. “It’s pret­ty disgusting,” she replied.