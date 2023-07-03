‘Robber’ killed in police encounter

FAISALABAD - Pun­jab Highway Patrol (PHP) police claim to have killed an alleged robber in an encounter in the area of Baluchni police station. Police spokesman Inspec­tor Rizwan Bhatti said here on Sunday that a PHP team had received information that two armed bandits were on their looting spree near Asghar Abad patrol­ling post late Saturday night. The team, headed by Assistant Sub Inspec­tor (ASI) Maqsood Shahid, rushed to the spot and sig­nalled two suspects riding a motorcycle to stop. But they opened fire on the po­lice party and took shelter in nearby crops. The police also returned the fire, and during the encounter, one of the robbers received bul­let injuries and died on-the-spot, whereas his accom­plice managed to escape from the scene. The police recovered one motorcycle (125), one rifle (222-bore), one pistol (30-bore) and other items from the spot and shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem. The rifle was snatched by the robbers from one Mubasshar, security guard of Sitara Mills near Parco Baseline about 45 minutes ago of the encounter while further investigation was under progress.