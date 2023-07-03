Sanjrani says will sensitise world MPs on Quran desecration

ISLAMABAD - Acting President and Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Sunday decided to write to the international parliaments urging them to take notice of the unfortunate incident of desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden. “I will personally write a special letter to all world parliaments, emphasizing them to play their role in condemning this act of desecration and safeguarding religious harmony,” said Acting President Sanjrani in a statement, issued by the Senate Secretariat.
He also decided to proactively engage with international parliaments to raise awareness and seek their cooperation in preventing recurrence of such incidents. Furthermore, Sanjrani suggested convening an emergency session of the parliaments of the Islamic world to collectively address this issue and devise strategies to prevent the desecration of religious texts in future.
“It is expected that international forums of the Islamic world will join hands to strongly condemn this incident and work towards fostering respect, understanding, and peaceful coexistence among different faiths,” he said. Acting President Sanjrani implored the Swedish government to take immediate and appropriate action against individuals responsible for the desecration. He underlined that such acts cannot be tolerated under any circumstances. “All religions teach us to respect one another’s beliefs, and it is crucial that governments and individuals alike uphold these principles.”
He called upon the international community to take notice of this unfortunate incident and play an active role in preventing similar acts of desecration in future. Sanjrani said that the sentiments of the Muslim world have been deeply impaired by this reprehensible act. He added that such hateful acts undermined the fabric of our societies and contravene international laws.
He concluded by saying that under the guise of freedom of expression, hurting sentiments of any community or religion couldn’t be allowed. Hateful acts are also a violation of international laws, he asserted. Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi in a separate statement said that Muslims across the globe were protesting and demanding proper action against the individuals involved.