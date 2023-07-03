Sanjrani says will sensitise world MPs on Quran desecration

ISLAMABAD - Acting President and Chairman Senate Muham­mad Sadiq Sanjrani on Sunday decided to write to the international parliaments urging them to take notice of the unfortunate incident of desecra­tion of the Holy Quran in Sweden. “I will person­ally write a special letter to all world parliaments, emphasizing them to play their role in condemn­ing this act of desecration and safeguarding reli­gious harmony,” said Acting President Sanjrani in a statement, issued by the Senate Secretariat.

He also decided to proactively engage with in­ternational parliaments to raise awareness and seek their cooperation in preventing recurrence of such incidents. Furthermore, Sanjrani suggest­ed convening an emergency session of the parlia­ments of the Islamic world to collectively address this issue and devise strategies to prevent the desecration of religious texts in future.

“It is expected that international forums of the Is­lamic world will join hands to strongly condemn this incident and work towards fostering respect, understanding, and peaceful coexistence among different faiths,” he said. Acting President Sanjra­ni implored the Swedish government to take im­mediate and appropriate action against individu­als responsible for the desecration. He underlined that such acts cannot be tolerated under any cir­cumstances. “All religions teach us to respect one another’s beliefs, and it is crucial that governments and individuals alike uphold these principles.”

He called upon the international community to take notice of this unfortunate incident and play an active role in preventing similar acts of des­ecration in future. Sanjrani said that the senti­ments of the Muslim world have been deeply im­paired by this reprehensible act. He added that such hateful acts undermined the fabric of our so­cieties and contravene international laws.

He concluded by saying that under the guise of freedom of expression, hurting sentiments of any community or religion couldn’t be allowed. Hate­ful acts are also a violation of international laws, he asserted. Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muham­mad Afridi in a separate statement said that Mus­lims across the globe were protesting and demand­ing proper action against the individuals involved.