Monday, July 03, 2023
Sanjrani urges PM Shehbaz to ensure construction of martyrs' memorials

Web Desk
10:18 PM | July 03, 2023
Acting President Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to ensure the construction of martyrs' memorials in the federal and provincial capitals.

In a letter to the premier, Sanjrani said, "The sacrifices rendered by our martyrs are greatly significant for the survival of the country. We hold our martyrs in the highest regard".

"The law and order situation in the province has significantly improved due to the supreme sacrifices made by our martyrs. We are accountable for ensuring that the youth and the general public remember our martyrs," Sanjrani added.

The acting president hope the premier will issue directives in this regard soon.

"The photograph of martyrs should be displayed at airports, government buildings, schools, key highways, and train stations. This would show visitors that our country honours its heroes," Sanjrani maintained. 

PM Shehbaz asked the Swedish government to take strict action against the desecration of the Holy Quran.

Israeli forces martyr eight Palestinians in occupied West Bank

The premier expressed satisfaction over the emergency meeting of the Organisation of the Islamic Conference (OIC) in this regard.

"We condemn the Sweden’s sacrilege of Holy Quran in strongest words. Those involved in the despicable act should be brought to justice," the premier concluded.

