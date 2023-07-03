Monday, July 03, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Sheikh Rashid questions PPP's silence on IMF deal

Sheikh Rashid questions PPP's silence on IMF deal
Web Desk
12:16 PM | July 03, 2023
National

Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday expressed surprise over silence adopted by the Pakistan Peoples Party, a key coalition partner of the government, on recent loan deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Taking to Twitter, the former interior minister said the PPP had not given any reaction to the deal, saying: “This means there is something wrong in it”.

He said the government would impose an additional burden of Rs415 billion taxes on inflation-hit people, fearing that prices of electricity, gas and other commodities would go up from July 12 when the IMF will make written announcement regarding the bailout package.

Calling next 45 days crucial for economic stability and political future of the country, Mr Ahmed said the whole world had set eyes on Pakistan as it was an important country in the region. He said economic stability was linked to political stability.

He said the survival of the country did not lie with the 13 parties but the whole nation. Hitting out at the ruling parties’ ongoing meetings in Dubai, he said the countdown had begun for the government, which, he said would be exposed by August 13.

10 one wheelers arrested  

The former minister also hit out at Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for his foreign trips, saying: “The foreign minister has now visited Japan which was unvisited by him”. He said overseas Pakistanis should be given right to vote instead of delivering addresses.

He said Pakistan is not a property of “rejected politicians,” adding that the PDM government had come into power just to clear corruption cases of its leaders. He also warned the ruling coalition of public reactions.

Minister emphasises upon prisoners of district jail Attock to become good citizens  

Sheikh Rashid has urged the government to call back its ambassador from Sweden over Quran desecration.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1688357354.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023