Sheikh Rashid questions PPP's silence on IMF deal

Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday expressed surprise over silence adopted by the Pakistan Peoples Party, a key coalition partner of the government, on recent loan deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Taking to Twitter, the former interior minister said the PPP had not given any reaction to the deal, saying: “This means there is something wrong in it”.

He said the government would impose an additional burden of Rs415 billion taxes on inflation-hit people, fearing that prices of electricity, gas and other commodities would go up from July 12 when the IMF will make written announcement regarding the bailout package.

Calling next 45 days crucial for economic stability and political future of the country, Mr Ahmed said the whole world had set eyes on Pakistan as it was an important country in the region. He said economic stability was linked to political stability.

He said the survival of the country did not lie with the 13 parties but the whole nation. Hitting out at the ruling parties’ ongoing meetings in Dubai, he said the countdown had begun for the government, which, he said would be exposed by August 13.

آنے والے 45 دن پاکستان کی معاشی سلامتی اورسیاسی مستقبل کے لیے اہم ہیں دنیا کی نظریں پاکستان پر ہیں کیونکہ پاکستان خطے کا اہم ملک ہے سیاسی استحکام ہوگا تو معاشی استحکام ہوگا سیاسی استحکام معاشی اور اقتصادی مالی استحکام کی بنیاد بنے گا 13 جماعتیں نہیں پاکستان کے 25 کروڑ لوگ ہی… — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) July 3, 2023

The former minister also hit out at Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for his foreign trips, saying: “The foreign minister has now visited Japan which was unvisited by him”. He said overseas Pakistanis should be given right to vote instead of delivering addresses.

He said Pakistan is not a property of “rejected politicians,” adding that the PDM government had come into power just to clear corruption cases of its leaders. He also warned the ruling coalition of public reactions.

Sheikh Rashid has urged the government to call back its ambassador from Sweden over Quran desecration.