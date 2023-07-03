Sindh Govt firmly believes in freedom of expression, says DG Information

BADIN-Mir Swai Khan Chhalgari, Director General, Public Relation, Information Department Government of Sindh has said that the Sindh Government firmly believes in the freedom of expression and Welfare of journalists of the province saying that it also taking concrete practical steps for the facilitation of Press and Journalists of the province.DG Information Sindh has said that the Department of Information is facilitating the all Press Clubs and journalists of the province along with conveying government policies to the people adding that Govt of Sindh under the direction of Sharjeel Inam Memon, Minister for Information Sindh is carrying out exemplary reforms in several fields of the department which will benefit all members of the society.He said that the provincial government, including the information department is taking all possible measures to facilitate the Press Clubs and members associated with Press Clubs and journalism and Govt of Sindh is providing grants to Clubs to resolve the small problems of Press Clubs in a timely manners. Adding he said endowment fund has been established for the treatment of journalists throughout the province, through which the financial assistance of sick journalists continues and more reforms are also being planned so that the working journalists can get maximum benefits, he added.DG Information saif that provincial government accepts the criticism of journalists with an open heart saying that positive criticism reflects the professional way of the journalist, which gives guidance to the government institutions in running the affairs in the correct manner.On the occasion, members of Badin Press Club expressed the hope that DG Information Swai Khan Chhalgari will make the name of Badin and Sindh bright on the basis of his ability and the decision of his appointment is valued for the journalistic community of Sindh.On the occasion Shoukat Memon, President, Badin Press Club, Vice President, Dodo Panhwar, General Secretary Abdul Shakoor Memon, Senior Journalists Tanveer Ahmed Arain, Malik Ilyas, Khalid Aziz Abbasi, Sawan Khaskheli Abdul Hamid Soomro Hussain Soomro Shafi Memon and others congratulated Swai Khan Chhalgari on taking charge as Director General, Information Department Govt of Sindh and assured him of their full cooperation and also presented him traditional gift of Sindhi ‘Ajraks’.