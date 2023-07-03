Siraj rails against PML-N, PPP

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Sirajul Haq on Monday launched a fresh salvo at the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Speaking to media, Haq said, "The fate of the country cannot be decided in London, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, or anywhere else. The stakeholders are the 240 million people, not these two families".

He asserted, "The nation is dealing with a wide range of problems, such as skyrocketing inflation and unemployment. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) had also granted loans to Pakistan in the past. But did the nation's currency strengthen and inflation stay under control?"

Haq made it clear the country could not depend entirely on the loans it had gotten from the international lender.

Haq on Sunday made it clear that his party will stage protest against sacrilege of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

Haq expressed his thoughts, urging the Muslim countries to protest against the abhorrent act.

It is the responsibilty of Pakistan and other Muslim countries to respond to the heinous sacrilege of the Holy Quran with an even stronger response, he added.

Siraj said it was urgently necessary to expel the Swedish diplomats from all Muslim countries.