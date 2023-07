LAHORE - The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will remain closed to the public on July 3 (today) due to a bank holiday, the SBP sources told media here. Following this holiday, all banks/DFIs/MFBs will remain closed for public trading on the aforementioned date. The holiday will be observed today (July 3) due to the commencement of the new fiscal year on July 1 (Saturday); however, as Eid-ul-Adza’s third day was commemorated on July 1, date of SBP holiday was moved ahead.