Typhoid fever remains a significant health challenge in Pakistan, with a surge in multi-drug-resistant cases. Pakistan reported the highest typhoid rate among South Asian countries in 2018, with 493.5 cases per 100,000 people. The surge in cases can be attributed to inadequate healthcare facilities, limited clean water access, poor sanitation, low vaccination rates, and limited surveillance.

To improve communication effectiveness, it is essential to invest in comprehensive awareness campaigns and educational initiatives. These campaigns should specifically target both rural and urban populations, taking into account their distinct challenges. Utilising various platforms, such as television, radio, social media, and community health workers, can facilitate the dissemination of crucial information to a wider audience. The government should incentivize both hospitals and individual doctors to conduct outreach campaigns in marginalised areas. Collaboration with schools and integrating typhoid prevention education into the curriculum can empower future generations.

The government plays a critical role in addressing typhoid. It must improve healthcare facilities, especially in rural areas, and ensure access to medical care for all citizens. Efforts should be made to improve the availability of safe drinking water, implement robust sanitation and hygiene practices, and strengthen waste management systems across communities.

Expanding vaccination campaigns is vital. The introduction of the Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine (TCV) has shown promise in reducing cases. Collaboration with international organisations, such as GAVI, can support the phased introduction of TCV nationwide.

Urgent attention is required to address the surge in typhoid cases in Pakistan. Healthcare professionals, in collaboration with the government, should focus on prevention, raise awareness, improve healthcare access, and ensure clean water availability. Implementing comprehensive strategies can significantly reduce typhoid incidence and protect the population’s health and well-being.