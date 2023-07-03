Tessori writes letter to Sweden's ambassador against Holy Quran's desecration

Sindh Governor Kamran Tesori on Monday wrot a letter of condemnation to the ambassador of Sweden in Pakistan against the desecration of the Holy Quran.

In his statement, he said that he strongly condemns the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden and added “I have written a letter of condemnation to the Swedish ambassador in Pakistan. Heartbroken, hope the Swedish government will take strict action against such incidents.’

The governor said that people belonging to all religions have no problem living in Pakistan adding it was unfair to remain silent in the Sweden incident mentioning that he will also send a letter to the OIC through foreign ministry.