Three terrorists killed in IBO

ISLAMABAD - Security forces in an intelligence based opera­tion killed three terrorists in the area of Kulachi in district Dera Ismail Khan.

During the conduct of operation, intense ex­change of fire occurred, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). Weapons and ammunition were also re­covered from the killed terrorists, it added.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in various terrorist activities against security forces, police and innocent civilians. They were also highly wanted for carrying out a terrorist attack on a po­lice check post in Kulachi on 11 April 2022, which resulted in martyrdom of five police constables.

Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area, the media wing of Army said. “Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism.”