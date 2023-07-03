Tourists asked to observe traffic rules to avoid mishaps in Murree

Rawalpindi-ity Traffic Police (CTP) on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division had finalized all the arrangements to ensure the security of the visitors and facilitate the tourists in Murree, particularly during the Eid ul Azha holidays while the tourists had been urged to strictly observe traffic rules to avoid traffic congestion and road mishaps, said a City Traffic Police spokesman.

He informed that the City Traffic Officer, Rawalpindi Tamoor Khan had requested the tourists to observe traffic rules on the roads of Murree to avoid traffic mess and any untoward incidents during summer season.

Special teams had been formed to facilitate the tourists and resolve their problems if any in Murree, he said adding, parking the vehicles were not being allowed outside the parking areas.

There was a complete ban on illegal parking on the roads in Murree particularly at exit and entry points besides restrictions on cooking at the roadside.

The spokesman informed that single, double parking was not being allowed on roads except designated parking places. The motorcyclists without safety helmets were not being allowed to enter Murree, he added.

Several roads including Bank Road, GPO Chowk to Kashmir Point, Hall Road, Lalazar to Kashmir Point, View Fourth Road, View Fourth Road to GPO Chowk, Guldana Road, GPO Chowk to Guldana Chowk, Dilkusha Road, Imtiaz Shaheed Road to Lari Adda via Dilkusha Hotel, Cecil Road, Imtiaz Shaheed Road to Cart Road via Cecil Apartments, and Pindi Point had been declared one-way roads to facilitate the motorists, he said.

According to a district administration spokesman, a main control room had been set up at Jinnah Hall in Unit office Murree, District Council, Municipal Committee Murree which could be contacted at 051-9269015-16-18.

He urged the tourists to cooperate with traffic police so that the traffic mess could be avoided.

The motorists should avoid wrong parking on roads which would help ensure the smooth flow of traffic, he said.

“The beautiful climate of Murree during summer attracts a large number of tourists so motorists face severe traffic congestion,” he said adding that traffic moves even slower due to heavy traffic load.

He said the DC had advised the tourists to avoid wrong parking, double lines, speeding, and taking selfies in the middle of the roads.

The spokesman informed that foolproof security was being provided to the tourists in Murree.

He said, all the security and traffic arrangements had been finalized to facilitate the tourists. The holidays of all the departments concerned including Murree administration had been canceled to make the arrangements foolproof.

A special plan had also been formulated for Murree under which nearly 1000 personnel including over 700 cops and 285 CTP officials were performing their duties to facilitate the visitors.