Monday, July 03, 2023
Very hot, humid weather forecast for Sindh  

APP
July 03, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - Pakistan Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted very hot and humid weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, isolated rain-thunderstorm is predicted in Mirpurkhas.

The minimum and maximum temperatures were recorded in Karachi 36-38 degrees Centigrade, Hyderabad 40-42 degrees Centigrade, Sukkur 43-45 degrees Centigrade, Thatta 36-38 degrees Centigrade, Mohenjodaro 42-44 degrees Centigrade,

Dadu 42-44 degrees Centigrade, Mithi 36-38 degrees Centigrade, and in Nawabshah 42-44 degrees Centigrade.

Mainly, very hot and humid weather is likely to prevail in the province.

 

 

APP

