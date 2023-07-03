World Sports Journalists Day celebrated

Peshawar - Like other cities of Pakistan and World, Sports Writers Association with the collaboration of Pakistan Sports Writers Federation celebrated World Sports Journalists Day falling on July 2 here on Sunday.

Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, organised a wonderful event with Senior Vice President Pakistan Olympic Association and former Provincial Sports Minister Syed Aqil Shah, former World Champion Qamar Zaman and General Secretary of Sports Writers Association Asia Amjad Aziz Malik and large numbers of members of Sports Writers Association, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa attended.

Asim Shiraz, President of Sports Writers Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa thanked all the members and invited guests.