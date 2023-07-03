Monday, July 03, 2023
Young mountaineers set world record by summitting Khosar Gang Peak in Shigar

OUR STAFF REPORT
July 03, 2023
Sports

LAHORE-Two young mountaineers, Ayan Shigri (8x yrs) and Danish Sadpara (12x yrs), accomplished a record-breaking feat by successfully summiting the formidable Khosar Gang Mountain (19365 ft/6400 m) in the picturesque region of Shigar. 

This incredible achievement not only showcased the indomitable spirit of these young adventurers but also served as a symbol of solidarity with the Armed forces. Undertaking their awe-inspiring journey, Ayan and Danish scaled the treacherous slopes of Khosar Gang and adorned the mountainside with vibrant banners representing the Pakistan Army and its esteemed leadership, paying heartfelt tribute to the services rendered by the armed forces.

Their triumph on Khosar Gang Mountain also etched their names in the annals of mountaineering history. Ayan and Danish, being the youngest mountaineers to reach such a challenging peak, have earned a well-deserved place in the world record books. Their accomplishment serves as an inspiration to aspiring adventurers worldwide, highlighting the limitless possibilities that await those who dare to dream big.

The successful summit of Khosar Gang Peak not only exemplified the determination and resilience of Ayan and Danish but also underscored the natural beauty and potential for adventure that Shigar and its surrounding regions possess. The mountaineers’ expedition showcased the awe-inspiring landscapes and untamed grandeur of the area, inviting outdoor enthusiasts and explorers to discover the wonders that lie hidden in these majestic mountains.

