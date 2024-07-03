2 persons die in separate incidents in Attock 

Attock - Two persons died in different incidents in different areas of Attock. Police have registered FIRs and are investigating. In the first occurrence dead body of an elderly man was recovered from an abondened well in the jurisdiction of Basal police station. Rescue 1122 personnel retrieved his dead body from the well. In another incident, dead body of a taxi driver was found lying in an abondened area in the limits of New Airport Police Station Fatehjang.

The taxi driver Hanif was resident of village Qutbal. SHO New Airport police station Tahir Iqbal told this journalist that teams have been constituted to arrest the killers. Taxi driver had been missing from his house for the last two days.

As per the FIR, he left home by telling his wife that he was going to Attock to drop some passengers but did not return and his cell phone was also found switched off. Later, his dead body was recovered but his personal car which he was using as taxi was missing.