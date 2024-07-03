3 persons drown in River Jhelum

Gujar khan - Three people including two teenagers and their guardian drowned in River Jhelum on Tuesday evening near Jhelum city while swimming in deep waters. Interestingly, Deputy Commissioner Jhelum has imposed Section 144 on swimming in River Jhelum, mini dams, canals and nullahs amid threat of flash floodings, which continues to be flouted by youngsters without any fear of authorities and loss of lives.

According to the Engineer Saeed Ahmed, District Emergency Officer (DEO) of Rescue 1122 in Jhelum, three individuals, including two teenage boys were travelling towards Sarai Alamgir on Tuesday afternoon and stopped at New Bridge over River Jhelum on Grand Trunk Road for swimming. He said that two teenaged boys moved to deep waters and their guardian attempted to rescue them but three of them drowned. The DEO said that rescue authorities were alerted about the emergency and teams of swimmers were dispatched to initiate the rescue operation.

According to Engr. Saeed, bodies of two people were recovered by swimmers and operation was underway till night to retrieve the third body. He added that the recovered bodies have been identified as Tazeem Haider, 45, Abdullah Shafique, 12, and Hashim Haider 12. He added that Hashim was Tazeem’s son while Abdullah was his nephew, maintaining that efforts were underway to fish out the body of Hashim.

On Sunday, personnel of Pakistan Air Force had also lost his life in the river near Khurd area. The following day, body of Yasir Ansari, 40, was recovered from a canal in Mandi Bahaudin area, approximately 26 km away from Jhelum city. These incidents highlight the disregard for the ban under section 144 and the lack of vigilance at vulnerable points along the river.

Ironically, during a briefing at the DC office in Jhelum on Tuesday, Commissioner Rawalpindi Aamir Khattak was informed that the district administration has already imposed a ban on swimming in the river, and all preparations had been made to tackle any flood situation in River Jhelum, by putting civil defense and Rescue 1122 on high alert.