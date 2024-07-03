36 precious goats die of lightning strike in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH - As many as 36 goats died after a lightning strike during rain at village Khairaywala near Chowk Sarwar Shaheed. According to local people, the cost of the goats is stated over Rs1.8 millions.

The goats belonged to cattle farmer Muhammad Sharif who belonged to district Layyah and his village is located near Chowk Sarwar Shaheed (Muzaffargarh). The local people expressed grief over the loss the precious goats.

Three Muzaffargarh Police

officials suspended for alleged involvement in smuggling

At least three police officials were suspended for alleged involvement into smuggling of Iranian diesel. Police source said the three officials were proved for having role in taking heavy kick backs to smuggle and sale of Iranian diesel to different parts of the district.

DPO Husnain Haider suspended ASI Mushtaq, driver Fayaz and constable Saeed — all hailing from Rangpur police station. He had marked further investigation under PEEEDA Act of 1976.