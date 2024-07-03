APNS condoles demise of Kazi Asad Abid’s brother

Lahore - The All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) has expressed its profound grief on the sad demise of Kazi Afzal Abid, the elder brother of Kazi Asad Abid, publisher and chief editor Ibrat Group of Publications. Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani, President, and Sarmad Ali, Secretary General of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society, have expressed their condolences to Kazi Asad Abid on the demise of his elder brother. They prayed that Almighty Allah may rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage to bereaved family to bear loss.