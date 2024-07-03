Aram Bagh Club bags boys’ basketball title in Commissioner Karachi Sports Festival

LAHORE - Aram Bagh Club defeated Usman Club by a 5-point margin in overtime to claim the boys’ basketball event in the Commissioner Karachi Sports Festival at Aram Bagh Basketball Court, Karachi. The match, which ended 39-39 in regular time, saw Aram Bagh Club securing victory with a final score of 46-41 after an additional 4 minutes of play. For the winning team, Hasan Ali scored 14 points, Abdul Samad 13, Mustafa-ul-Haq 10, and Abdullah Imam 6 points. For the runner-up team, Hamza Khawaja, who had to leave the court due to an injury, scored 10 points, while Mubarez Ahmed and Usman Khawaja each added 8 points, and Zarrad scored 6 points. Referees Zahid Malik, Amir Sharif, and Muhammad Ashraf officiated the match, with Zaeema Khatoon, Muhammad Daniyal, and Muhammad Zaid serving as technical officials. Hasan Ali was named the tournament’s best player, and Haris Shahid was recognized as the emerging player.

At the award ceremony, Additional Commissioner Karachi Syed Ghulam Mehdi Shah distributed the prizes. Notable attendees included the festival’s organizing secretary Ghulam Muhammad Khan, SOA Secretary Ahmad Ali Rajput, POA Media Coordinator Asif Azeem, Junaid Sami, Naima Brohi, Sher Khan, and others. Prizes totaling Rs 75,000, along with trophies, shields, certificates and medals were distributed among the players and officials.

Commissioner Karachi Hasan Naqvi awarded the Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Medal of Excellence to KMA Girls College DPE Talat Idris for her outstanding services in promoting basketball, and the Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Shaheed Award to Haji Muhammad Ashraf Yahya and Zaeema Khatoon for successfully organizing the boys’ and girls’ basketball events.