Bahawalpur DPO, DC review security for Muharram processions in Hasilpur, Khairportamiwali

Bahawalpur - Bahawalpur District Police Officer (DPO) Asad Sarfaraz Khan and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zaheer Anwar Jappa Tuesday inspected the procession routes in Hasilpur and Khairportamiwali circles in preparation for the upcoming Muharram observances. They emphasised the importance of stringent security measures to ensure a peaceful month of Muharram. During the inspection, SDPOs provided detailed briefings. DC Bahawalpur underscored the comprehensive utilisation of resources to maintain peace throughout the religious observances. He directed SDPOs and SHOs to implement foolproof security arrangements, including the monitoring of processions via CCTV cameras and thorough screening of participants with metal detectors and walk-through gates. Highlighting national security concerns, officials stressed the vigilant monitoring of suspicious individuals and activities. They urged officers to perform their duties meticulously and courteously, emphasising the importance of verifying identities and preventing unauthorised access to processions, particularly scrutinising women by female police officers. Additionally, security checks by Special Branch personnel, sealing procession routes with barbed wire, and deploying police snipers on tall buildings were outlined as critical measures. SHOs were instructed to brief their teams thoroughly on duty sensitivity, emphasising zero tolerance for negligence. DCBahawalpur urged continuous coordination with peace committee members to uphold a peaceful atmosphere throughout Muharram.