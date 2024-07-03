Bahawalpur faces excessive heatwave

BAHAWALPUR - Bahawalpur region has faced excessive heatwave which forced people to live indoors even routine traffic was very thin on city roads. On Tuesday, the highest maximum temperature was recorded at 43 centigrade but if was felt like 53 centigrade. Very hot winds continued blowing in the region, forcing people to live indoor.

Meanwhile, the local Met Office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for the city for next 24 hours. The highest maximum temperature 43 centigrade and the lowest minimum 32 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.

South Punjab ACS for extensive plantation to overcome climate change

South Punjab Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Fawad Hashim Rabbani has announced to plant record trees in the Monsoon reforestation campaign to mitigate the adverse effects of climate change.

He has demanded a mega plan for extensive afforestation in every district of southern Punjab from the Secretary Forests. Discussing the afforestation in Monsoon in a meeting held under his chair, he highlighted that the nation is facing the challenges of climate change, and its harmful effects can be reduced through afforestation.

He expressed concern over the decline in forest cover proportionately to the land area in Pakistan, stating that the country’s economy and agriculture are closely linked to the increase in forests.

The ACS expressed determination to carry out extensive afforestation along open spaces, rivers, and roadsides, utilising all available means to increase green coverage.

Fawad Hashim Rabbani explained that afforestation will be carried out in major cities in collaboration with the Parks and Horticulture Authorities. He mentioned that to make the afforestation campaign successful, the help of students and social societies will be sought.

The ACS emphasised that the key to success is not just planting trees but turning them into mature trees. He clarified that staff will be held accountable regarding every planted tree in case of loss.