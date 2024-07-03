Central Asian Pivot

Tajikistan is Pakistan’s gateway into Central Asia, and the bilateral relations are therefore strategic. Both countries have kept up regular high-level exchanges, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is now visiting the country for a two-day visit. Signing of agreements and Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) is on the agenda. Tajikistan also happens to be Pakistan’s partner in the CASA-1000 electricity transfer project, known as the South Asia-Central Asia power transmission project.

Being part of China’s connectivity vision, Tajikistan becomes Pakistan’s natural partner; not to mention the cultural and religious links dating back to times when both countries did not exist as independent, sovereign states. More than routine trade, transit connectivity, and gas and electricity transmission lanes can become the central pivot in a South-Central Asia combined regional growth. For that, it is essential that Pakistan embeds this thinking in its Central Asian partners and utilizes the warm relations for transit elation.

The persistent setbacks Pakistan faces from its Western neighbor create the need for alternative routes to send its exports to Tajikistan and other Central Asian countries. Luckily, Pakistan has that alternative via China. So, while in Tajikistan, the Prime Minister must also discuss the completion of the ongoing CASA-1000 and the possibility of new projects. Sandwiched between two major world powers—Russia and China—Tajikistan is a geographically important country, and so is the rest of Central Asia.

For Pakistan, China is the ever-green friend and Russia is an emerging partner. Put in that context, the regional web offers more opportunities and fewer challenges. The first step is to maximize bilateral trade volumes and increase codependency with Tajikistan. As a second step, both Pakistan and Tajikistan will be better placed to become part of multilateral projects and to initiate some for an inclusive region.