Chairperson vows not to compromise on misconduct regarding BISP payments

LAHORE - Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid vowed on Tuesday that there would be no compromise on corruption or misconduct towards women beneficiaries of BISP. BISP, in collaboration with the Ministry of Information Technology (MOIT), was developing a digital payment solution to address fraudulent activities, she told the media while addressing a press conference here at BISP Directorate General office. Highlighting her commitment to combating fraud, Chairperson Rubina Khalid reminded the public of BISP’s helpline, 0800-26477, for complaint registration and confirmed that 8171 was the only official number of BISP. Rubina Khalid also unveiled a new payment model under which BISP was engaging six banks to enhance the payment process, adding the model aims to reduce complaints related to POS agents. “We have established payment campsites for the disbursement of Kafaalat stipend and have deployed our staff to ensure transparent disbursement,” she added.She reiterated the origins and international recognition of Benazir Income Support Programme, a visionary initiative of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and she highlighted how Benazir Bhutto conceptualized Benazir Income Support Programme during her exile in Dubai, with President Asif Ali Zardari later bringing the programme to execution. Senator Rubina Khalid emphasized that Benazir Income Support Programme had provided a unique identity to Pakistani women while empowering them financially. She noted, “Different political parties have attempted to change the name of Benazir Income Support Programme in the past, reflecting intellectual dishonesty. Upon assuming the office as Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme, it was President Asif Ali Zardari’s clear directive that financial assistance to women beneficiaries must be delivered with complete transparency and respect.” She also stressed the importance of skill training for the families of BISP beneficiaries, enabling them to start their own businesses, contribute to the country’s economy, and rise out of poverty.

Senator Rubina Khalid, during her visit to BISP Lahore office, also listened to the problems of women regarding their payments and assured them for redressing the same.