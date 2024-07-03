Climate Change and Democracy

This year, at least 68 countries will hold elections, with billions of voters heading to the polls. A growing concern is emerging about the link between climate change and the health of democracies. The environmental and social disruptions caused by our warming planet directly threaten democratic institutions and processes.

Imagine mass migrations triggered by floods, droughts, and rising sea levels. These displaced populations can destabilize societies as they compete for scarce resources, potentially leading to social unrest and even violence. Furthermore, the economic strain caused by climate change can stretch government resources thin and exacerbate existing inequalities. This discontent with the status quo can fuel public dissatisfaction with democratic institutions, potentially creating an opening for populism and authoritarianism to take root.

But the threats go deeper. Climate change can undermine the very foundation of a democracy – fair and free elections. Extreme weather events can disrupt voter registration and voting itself. Additionally, the economic hardship caused by climate change can make voters more susceptible to manipulation and disinformation campaigns, potentially swaying election outcomes.

The message is clear: democracies must prioritize climate action. It’s not just about saving the environment; it’s about safeguarding the stability of democracies themselves. By mitigating the effects of climate change and building resilience, democracies can protect their institutions and ensure the continuation of free and fair elections.

MAQSOOD HUSSAIN,

Islamabad.