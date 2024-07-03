Wednesday, July 03, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

CM Maryam Nawaz directs restructuring of food department

CM Maryam Nawaz directs restructuring of food department
Web Desk
9:39 PM | July 03, 2024
National

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz expressed displeasure with the officers of the Food Department for presenting the wrong flour prices.

Maryam Nawaz presented flour prices in the meeting. The prices in the briefing of the Food Department were different from the market prices.

It was decided to determine the flour prices according to the category of Pakistan Quality Control Standard.

Maryam Nawaz directed the restructuring of the food department. She also ordered to take legal action against the corrupt elements besides a mechanism for digital monitoring of the officers of the food department.

The CM said that she would not allow to enhance the prices of flour. She said that mafias are doing their work and the departments are sleeping.

Pakistan, US hold joint military exercise in Pabbi

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1719986078.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024