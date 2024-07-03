CM Maryam Nawaz directs restructuring of food department

Punjab Chief Minister expressed displeasure with the officers of the Food Department for presenting the wrong flour prices.

presented flour prices in the meeting. The prices in the briefing of the Food Department were different from the market prices.

It was decided to determine the flour prices according to the category of Pakistan Quality Control Standard.

directed the restructuring of the food department. She also ordered to take legal action against the corrupt elements besides a mechanism for digital monitoring of the officers of the food department.

The CM said that she would not allow to enhance the prices of flour. She said that mafias are doing their work and the departments are sleeping.