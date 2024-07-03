Commissioner assures financial help to Nothia traders

Peshawar - A delegation of traders on Tuesday called on Commissioner Peshawar Riaz Mehsud at his office and apprised him about the losses faced by the shopkeepers and residents of Nothia Bazaar due to extensive fire eruption previous day.

The delegation apprised the commissioner about the scale of losses incurred to the shopkeepers and residents of Nothia Bazaar due to an extensive fire eruption in the area owing to short circuit.

The Commissioner was much aggrieved to listen to the miseries of the traders and directed the concerned quarters for providing financial assistance, tents and other necessities to the traders on first hand. He also directed for gearing up the cleanliness drive in the affected area, and directed the administration to ensure rehabilitation of the traders and other affected people on an urgent basis.

The Commissioner assured the traders to extend every possible help on part of the government and sent a report to the relevant authorities for compensating the losses of the affected traders.

After meeting with the Commissioner, the association president Shahid Khan said that the delegation was overwhelmed with gratitude to the Commissioner who carefully listened to our problems and directed provision of in-time assistance to the affected traders and residents.