DC for implementation of official rates of consumable items

SARGODHA - Mianwali Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khalid Javed Goraya directed the price control magistrates to make sure the implementation of official rates of eatable items in the district, here on Tuesday. He gave these directions while chairing a meeting to review the performance of the price control magistrates of the district held at DC office. Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Salman Ahmad Loon, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Nauman Mehmood Rana, AC Essa Khel Ghulam Murtaza and special price control magistrates of across the district participated in the meeting. According to a spokesperson, the DC said that it was a prime responsibility of the price control magistrates to strictly monitor the rates of the commodities at the markets and shops so that a lay man could get maximum relief. In the meeting, the DC was briefed that a total of 17,829 inspections were conducted during the previous month and a fine of Rs2.49 million was imposed on profiteers while 83 shopkeepers arrested and 2 FIRs were also registered as well.