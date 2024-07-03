Wednesday, July 03, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Death toll rises to 14 in building collapse in S. Egypt

Agencies
July 03, 2024
Newspaper, International

CAIRO    -   The death toll from the collapse of a three-story building in Egypt’s southern governorate of Assiut rose to 14, while six other residents were injured, said a statement by local authorities on Tuesday. The building collapsed in East Assiut district on Monday, and rescue teams have been searching for survivors over the past 24 hours, according to the statement issued by the media office of Assiut province. Assiut Governor Essam Saad has arrived at the accident scene and ordered coordination with concerned authorities to ensure urgent financial assistance to the victims’ families and all necessary support to the injured. The governor also asked to form an engineering committee to check the collapsed building and the surrounding ones, find out the causes of the collapse, and take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of nearby houses, the statement said.

Cartoon

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1719926420.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024