Dua Lipa’s Glastonbury success paves way for Wembley stadium show

LONDON - Dua Lipa has shared thrilling details about her next global tour following her incredible Glastonbury Festival performance. Recently, the 28-year-old singer-songwriter performed on the Pyramid Stage, entertaining the audience with singles from her most recent album, Radical Optimism, such as Houdini and Illusion. Lipa revealed on Tuesday that she will be headlining at London’s renowned Wembley Stadium following her successful festival stint. This much awaited performance will be her first headline stadium gig in the UK and is predicted to be one of her biggest performances to date. With a capacity of 90,000 seats, Wembley Stadium is the largest sports venue in the UK and the second-largest stadium in Europe, having previously hosted superstar acts like Taylor Swift, who performed on her Eras Tour and is set to return for five additional shows in August. She said in a statement earlier: “There couldn’t be a better time to share this with you all! I am still flying high from the magic of headlining the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury this weekend, and I am absolutely thrilled to announce I’ll be playing Wembley Stadium this time next year.” Before her big show at Wembley Stadium, the Levitating crooner will perform at festivals in Europe and North America in the next few months. Then, she’ll play a sold-out concert at the Royal Albert Hall in London in October. After that, she’ll head to Asia in November for more shows on her Radical Optimism Tour.