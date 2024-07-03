ECP expelled a political party from electoral process: Justice Minallah

Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa says to determine who gets how many seats is not our job. How ECP can deprive SIC of reserved seats, asks Justice Munib. Let Pakistan go on the path of the Constitution: CJP. Justice Minallah notes ECP misinterpreted SC verdict and denied ‘Bat’ symbol to PTI. We can’t ignore illegality committed by ECP: Justice Mansoor. SC adjourns SIC’s reserved seats case till July 9.

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday adjourned hearing till July 9, on Sunni Ittehad Counsel’s (SIC) appeal regarding the reserved seats.

A 13-member bench led by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa heard the SIC’s appeal against the verdict of Peshawar High Court (PHC).

During the course of proceeding, Attorney General of Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan informed the bench that record regarding the allocation of reserved seats in 2002 and 2018 has been filed as per the direction.

The AGP said that the political parties will be eligible for reserved seats when they have won at least one seat. Makhdoom Ali Khan stated that according to the Constitution, seats will be given to political parties and not to independent candidates.

He read the Constitution related to reserved seats in 2018 and said that there were 272 full seats in the House. The elections were postponed on three seats, he said adding that a total of 13 independent candidates were elected, 9 candidates joined political parties.

He said that the reserved seats formula was implemented on 256 seats, adding that there were 60 women and ten non-Muslim seats reserved in 2018.

The AGP also informed the bench about reserved seats in provincial assemblies in 2018 and in 2002. He said that in 2002 elections, 20% independent candidates were elected in Balochistan, adding that they were not included in the determination of reserved seats.

He said that in 2002 for the first time in the National Assembly, reserved seats were fixed under Article 51 to give presentation to women and minorities. If an independent candidate joins a political party, he/she will be considered a part of the party. The question is that whether the SIC is eligible for reserved seats or not.

Justice Athar Minallah remarked that Article 51 is the right of a political party. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) expelled a political party from electoral process, which is an important question, he said and asked that is it not the responsibility of the Supreme Court to look into the violation of the law? Voters voted for a political party, he said.

On the occasion, the chief justice remarked that has any party said that the seats will remain vacant? Each side says that the seats should be given to them, he said, adding that why we are spending time on the matter which is not before the Supreme Court. He said that I am repeatedly talking about the words written in the Constitution.

The CJP remarked that that no one wants the seats to be kept vacant, adding that whoever gets as many seats in elections should be given as many reserved seats. “To determine who gets how many seats is not our job.” The attorney general said that independent candidates cannot join a parliamentary party as it was essential for the party to win at least one seat for this. Justice Munib Akhtar remarked that the record of the ECP is admitting these members as affiliated to SIC. After considering these members as of SIC how ECP could deprive it from reserved seats, he added. Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa remarked that the decisions of the Supreme Court are based on justice and every decision follows the Constitution. The AGP concluded his arguments. The court later adjourned hearing till July 9.

Also, Justice Athar Minallah said that the Election Commission Pakistan (ECP) misinterpreted the Supreme Court judgment and had denied the ‘Bat’ symbol to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). He stated this while a Full Court, headed by CJP Faez, was Tuesday hearing an appeal of SIC appeal for not allocating women and minorities reserved seats to it in the National Assembly and Provincial Assemblies.

Faisal Siddiqui, counsel for the SIC, submitted that according to the ECP letter to the Deputy Secretary National Assembly show that they have recognised the SIC as the political party. He further said that the National Assembly Secretariat also deem SIC as the political party.

The Chief Justice said that it was a letter written by the ECP to the Deputy Secretary National Assembly. Justice Munib noted that this is the official communication. He questioned how the Commission now can flip flop its earlier stance and ignore it. Justice Jamal asked under which law the ECP wrote these two letters. The Attorney General said that these two letters will not have bearing to the parliamentary party as the SIC did not win a single seat. He contended that the independents can join a political party which has at least one seat in the Assembly.

He also said that the Supreme Court hearing the case under Article 185 of the constitution, where the SIC and its chairman are aggrieved of the Peshawar High Court judgment, which upheld the Election Commission decision. The reserved seats were not allotted to SIC claimed by it.

The AGP said that in this limb the apex court cannot pass an order under Article 187, as it gives power to the Supreme Court and not the jurisdiction. The power lies only when under Article 184(3) of the constitution any case is pending before it.

Justice Mansoor said that here the case is pending before us, in the elections we are hearing a limb. He questioned whether the SIC is a political party or not. If it is then we would see Article 187 because all the independents told to the public that they are the members of the PTI. Do we see other things and ignore this aspect that the people have voted to the PTI. Justice Mansoor questioned how do we do complete justice, do we close our eyes?

Justice Athar asked the attorney general that you are telling the Supreme Court to restrict to this to only Article 185. He said one thing is obvious that one party is excluded by the ECP on basis misinterpretation of the SC judgment, adding that indirectly you tell to revive the ‘Doctrine of Necessity’ again. You (government) want that those who have been disenfranchised because of the ECP the Supreme Court validate the wrong of another constitutional body. That is an elephant in the room.

Justice Mansoor said that it is not the case where the Patwari taken someone land. It is sui generis, we are to look at the elections as whole. You want that we see one section of the election and ignore the illegality committed by the ECP. Three persons have contested elections on the PTI ticket and elected. He asked then they are not the party, for that there should be no justice?

The Chief Justice said we all talk about the justice, this is illusive concept for you (AGP) justice is different and for others is different. He asked the attorney general to read all the judgment so this Court (SC) on Doctrine of Necessity and Kelsen theory. This is not permissible. I am not one of those judges who pass the judgment on the basis of concept. Imposing our vision on the nation. We are imposing our vision on the will of the Parliament. I can define the justice.

The Chief Justice said that the issue which is being discussed has not been argued before the Court. This principle has been barrow. “Let Pakistan go on the path of Constitution,” the CJP added.

Justice Mansoor noted that the issue of independent members never came before the court previously because the number of independents was less, but this time the number of independents [candidates] is very high, so they cannot ignore it.