Electricity Consumer Punishment

The Federal Minister of Energy, Mr. Awais Leghari, recently made a shocking statement about his orders to conduct unannounced load shedding of electricity in regions with high pilferage. This practice, deemed illegal by NEPRA and High Courts, was justified by the Minister as necessary due to high line losses that would result in circular debt.

However, this assumption is incorrect. According to Mr. Awais Leghari’s own statement, Pakistan’s maximum electricity usage is 25,000 MW, while NEPRA’s website shows an installed capacity of 45,000 MW. The government must pay power plants for this installed capacity regardless of usage, and this capacity charge is the real reason for circular debt.

Controlling line losses is the responsibility of the electricity provider, not the customers. Electricity is supplied from a central line, and identifying connections with line losses is not difficult. In reality, electricity pilferage often happens with the help of linemen. Punishing customers for the inefficiency of the supply company is not a viable strategy, especially since domestic users account for only 40% of electricity usage yet bear the brunt of the punishment. The Minister should focus on penalizing and possibly removing linemen in regions with high electricity pilferage to see positive results.

SHAHRYAR KHAN BASEER P.ENGR.,

Islamabad.