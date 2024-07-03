Wednesday, July 03, 2024
Excise dept to reinforce checking for preventing drug trafficking

Our Staff Reporter
July 03, 2024
KARACHI  -   Sindh Excise department on Tuesday, decided to reinforce checking mechanism on highways and inter-provincial borders and enhance manpower in narcotics control wing to prevent drug trafficking and make drug control operations more effective and efficient.

The decisions were taken in a high-level meeting held in Karachi with Sindh Senior Minister for Information, Transport, Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Sharjeel Inam Memon in chair and Secretary Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Saleem Rajput, DG Narcotics Control Usman Ghani Siddiqui and other officers in attendance, said a statement issued here.  It was decided in the meeting that the checkpoints of the Excise Department on the highways will be made fully activate and new checkpoints will be constructed on the inter-provincial border routes to keep vigilance on movement of drug peddlers.

Sharjeel Inam Memon directed to start construction and repair works of checkpoints at the earliest and said that Excise officials will be posted at the checkpoints for ensuring effective checking round the clock.

He said that it was also decided to transfer more than 100 constables from the motor vehicle wing to the narcotics control wing to strengthen the human resource of Narcotics Control Wing.  Drug testing in educational institutions will start soon and preparations in the regard were in final stages, the minister said adding that drugs were seriously affecting the society and actions should be taken on daily basis to eliminate the menace of drugs from the country.

He also instructed to start an effective system of snap checking to prevent transportation and sell of drugs.  DG Narcotics Control Usman Ghani Siddiqui, on the occasion, presented a detailed briefing on anti-narcotics operations continue across the province.

Our Staff Reporter

