Wednesday, July 03, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

FDA seals five illegal housing schemes

Our Staff Reporter
July 03, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD   -   The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA), during an ongoing operation against illegal housing schemes in the city, sealed five schemes on Tuesday. The official sources said here the operation against unapproved housing schemes was in full swing in the city on the direction of Director General (DG) Muhammad Asif Chaudhry.

The enforcement team during inspection legal status sealed five illegal societies, including Moon Housing near Chak No 68-JB, Madina Green Valley near Chak No 204-RB and 208-RB, Buraq Valley, Qamar Block and Model City Executive.

The roads, boundary walls, sewerage and other structures were demolished in the societies through machinery.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1719926420.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024