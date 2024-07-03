Foolproof security to be ensured during Muharram: Multan CPO

MULTAN - City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar said that foolproof security arrangements would be ensured during Muharram in order to prevent any untoward incident across the district.

While visiting various Imambargahs here on Tuesday, the city police officer said that administration of mourning processions and Majalis must play their due role in maintaining peace during Muharram.

He said that no one would be allowed to disturb peace in the district, adding that law violators would be treated with iron hands. He said that police have finalised plan for ensuring foolproof security arrangements during Muharram. He said that security cameras have been installed at Imambargahs and mourning procession routes while monitoring was being made round the clock through control room. The CPO also visited Imambargah Laal Kurti and others and directed police officials to remain alert while performing duties at the Imambargahs.

Multan Police recover five abducted kids within 24 hours, arrest captors

City Shujabad police have recovered five abducted kids including four girls and arrested five criminals including a woman within 24 hours here on Tuesday. Holding a press conference here, the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar said that Munir Ahmed resident of Mouza Gajju Hatta in premises of City Shujabad police station, reported police on July 1 that eight outlaws including a woman entered into his house and abducted his four daughters and a son. The police registered a case number 772/24 under section 363/452/148/149 against the criminals and started the investigations.

Taking action on the incident, a special team was formed under the supervision of SP Sadar Division Shamsuddin to arrest the criminals Allah Wasaya, Nazar, Atif, Nighat wife of Sadiq and Ashfaq and recover the abducted kids. The CPO maintained that the police recovered the abducted kids and arrested five criminals including a woman. He said that further investigations were underway from the arrested criminals.

Two thief gangs busted, stolen valuables recovered

Multan Police busted two thief gangs and arrested four members of these gangs besides recovering stolen valuables from their possession during a crackdown launched here on Tuesday.

Holding a press conference, City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar said that taking action on the rising incidents of motorcycle and other valuable theft in the city, district police was directed to launch a comprehensive crackdown against the criminals and the SP Cantt Division Javed Tahir Majeed was assigned the duty to supervise the crackdown down.

He said that Jalilabad police busted the notorious motorcycle snatcher/lifter gang arrested two members of the gang including Mohsin son of Haseeb Ahmed and Omer Iqbal son of Muhamamd Iqbal. The police recovered eight motorcycles from their possession by tracing eight cases. The CPO maintained that unknown thieves stole away three tractor trollies worth Rs4.5 million from industial state area in premises of Muzaffarabad police station on June 21. He said that the police busted the notorious Baqir alias Baqri gang and arrested the ring leader Muhammad Baqir alias Baqri along with his fellow Riaz.

He said that the police have also recovered stolen tractor trollies from their possession and later, handed over to the real owners. Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminals and more recoveries were expected from them, the CPO said and added that the police officers have been directed to continue crackdown against criminals under zero tolerance policy in order to make district crime free.