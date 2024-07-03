Wednesday, July 03, 2024
Former senator among five killed in Bajaur explosion

Web Desk
9:35 PM | July 03, 2024
 Five people including former Senator Hidayatullah Khan were killed in remote-controlled bomb blast in Bajaur, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on Wednesday. 

The vehicle of the former senator was targeted in the blast which took place in an area of Mahmond tehsil of the district. The two victims have been identified as Nazar Din and Malik Irfan. 

Police have cordoned off the area while dead bodies have been shifted to hospital. Former lawmaker Hidayatullah was a brother of ex-governor Shaukatullah.

President Asif Ali Zardari has expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the deaths of Hidayatullah, a former senator and several other people who lost their lives in a remote-controlled bomb blast in Bajaur.

The president condemning the terrorist incident, expressed condolences with the bereaved families, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

He also prayed for the departed souls and for the bereaved families to bear the losses with fortitude.

Web Desk

