Iddat Nikkah case: Verdict to be announced by July 12

The emphasized on Wednesday that the verdict in Iddat Nkkah Case against PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi would be announced by July 12.

Additional district and sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka heard the central appeals filed against the case.

The court, meanwhile, adjourned the hearing on appeals against the conviction of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi in the Nikkah Iddat case until July 8.

As the hearing began, Imran Khan’s counsel Salman Akram raja gave the reference of Section 7 of the Muslim Family Law.

In response, Judge Majoka raised a question, “"Are you saying that Section 7 does not apply in this case?"

Raja cited judicial decisions on Muslim law, mentioning that family law is part of personal law and falls under the jurisdiction of the Shariat Court.

The court highlighted that Section 7 cannot be used to exert pressure.

The judge observed that in one case, a woman claimed maintenance despite the lack of a Section 7 notice which the court granted.