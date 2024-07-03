IHC directs FIA to trace accounts behind judge’s vilification

ISLAMABAD - A larger bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to contact the American Embassy to get the details of X accounts allegedly involved in the malicious campaign on social media against Justice Babar Sattar.

The three-member IHC bench comprising Justice Moshin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri and Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan conducted hearing of the case wherein, it had already issued notices to the Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP), Secretary Ministry of Defense, ISI, MI, IB, the Counter-terrorism Department and others.

During the hearing, the Additional Attorney General (AAG) informed the bench that a formal inquiry has been registered and the FIA has issued notices to six accused. He added that the two accused have joined the inquiry and the another has sent his reply.

The AAG also told the bench that the response from ISI is ready and will be submitted within a day. He added that a three-member committee of FIA has been formed and half of the 51,000 logged in accounts have been checked in the last three months.

Justice Kayani asked that who is heading the committee? The AAG replied that an Additional Director of the FIA is hearing the committee. The bench asked that what is the answer of X? The AAG replied that X has said to contact the US Embassy.

The Director Cybercrime gave the details to the court through projector explaining that 39 accounts were involved in this campaign and 29 are unknown while 10 are identified. He informed that the FIA has received X’s reply.

In this regard, the court directed to contact the US Embassy by following the due process. The bench directed the FIA to contact the American Embassy to seek the details from X.

Justice Kayani asked that whether these companies have not offices in Pakistan? The AAG replied that in negative saying that these companies have not set up offices in Pakistan despite being told so. He asked that if Pakistan made any contact with these companies? If they make laws after consulting with these companies, then they will set up offices here.

The FIA director said that first trend against Justice Babar Sattar “Will Babar Sattar Resign” started by Khwaja Muhammad Yasin from AJK.

He added that this hashtag started from the account of Khawaja Muhammad Yasin, a citizen of Azad Kashmir but he did not join the inquiry. He further said that Syed Faizan Rafi, a citizen of Karachi, also started a hashtag and he was also issued notices but he replied that he is out of country.

Justice Ishaq said that it is surprising that a person sitting in the Neelum Valley of Kashmir suddenly found out about Justice Babar Sattar and started writing.

Later, the bench deferred the hearing after the summer vacations.