IHC reserves verdict on petition challenging Pemra's notification to ban court reporting

The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday reserved verdict on the petitions against Pemra notification banning the court reporting.

The verdict was reserved after the completion of arguments by all the parties.

The petition was filed by the and the Press Association of the Supreme Court.

Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC said that the verdict would be announced next week.

“What was reported that you issued a directive to ban the court reporting,” Justice Aamer Farooq asked from Pemra's counsel.

Advocate Saad Hashmi, who was representing the Pemra, said that the case can be reported only after the issuance of detailed verdict.

“The time has been changed and we have to adapt with the modern times. There was nothing misreported in IHC,” observed Justice Aamer Farooq.

He added that the IHC heard the cases of almost all the parties but never witnessed any misreporting here by the court reporters.

According to Justice Aamer Farooq, the IHC never complained of misreporting but still Pemra imposed ban on the court reporting.

The counsel of Pemra said that they issued the directive in light of Supreme Court’s verdict.

Later, the court reserved the verdict that will be announced next week.