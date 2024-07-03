Imran Khan, others acquitted in ECP protest case

A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Wednesday acquitted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and several other leaders in case registered at Aapbara Police Station.

Judicial Magistrate Yasir Mehmood announced the verdict on the acquittal petitions filed by former prime minister and other political leaders.

Other leaders who have been acquitted in the case include Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Sheikh Rasheed, Asad Qaiser, Shehryar Afridi, Faisal Javed, Raja Khurram Nawaz and Ali Nawaz Awan.

The case

A case was registered against the PTI founder and other politicians for protesting against the ECP’s Toshakhana verdict in 2022, which disqualified him from holding office for a limited time.

Read More: secures interim bail in ECP protest case

The first information report registered against the party members claimed the protestors had pelted stones at the police and FC officials, leading to many injuries.

It further stated that workers of the former ruling party tried ramming police personnel with vehicles, set public property ablaze in Faizabad, and also damaged government property.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman in the Toshakhana reference under Article 63(1)(p).

The PTI founder has been in jail since last August and was convicted in some cases ahead of Feb 8 elections.