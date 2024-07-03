Wednesday, July 03, 2024
Imran Khan rejects Omar Ayub's resignation as PTI secretary general

Web Desk
12:12 AM | July 03, 2024
 PTI founder Imran Khan rejected the resignation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf General Secretary Omar Ayub.

In the latest development, the PTI founder also summoned opposition leader Ayub for a meeting in Adiala Jail.

According to sources, the PTI founder directed Ayub to continue working as secretary general.


Meanwhile, the party founder also approved the resolutions of the core committee and the parliamentary committee.

Imran Khan said that Omar Ayub and Shibli Faraz worked in difficult times, they are the heroes of the February 8 elections.

Sources also said that the founder also approved the committee formed for negotiations with the JUI-F. 

