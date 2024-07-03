Wednesday, July 03, 2024
Imran's arrest internal matter of Pakistan, Law minister reacts to UN report

Imran’s arrest internal matter of Pakistan, Law minister reacts to UN report
Our Staff Reporter
July 03, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Tuesday said that the arrest of Pakistan Tehrek-e-Insaf’s founder and pending cases against him were an internal matter of Pakistan.

He said Pakistan was a sovereign state and its court enforced its Constitution and laws, and took decisions accordingly.

Responding to the report of the United Nations Working Group, the minister said the PTI founder was in the jail as a convicted prisoner. He had all rights as per the Constitution of Pakistan and laws. and international norms.

The relief given to the PTI founder by the courts in many cases manifested a transparent and fair trial of his cases by the judiciary.

It was biased and unfair to make demands beyond the ambit of Constitution, law and international norms, he added.

Maryam committed to making healthcare accessible to every Punjab citizen

Imran has been facing a slew of charges ranging from corruption to terrorism since his removal as the premier.

The PTI founder has been in jail since last August and was convicted in some cases ahead of a nationwide election earlier this year. He is also fighting dozens of other cases which are continuing.

Our Staff Reporter

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1719986078.jpg

