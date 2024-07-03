JI Emir warns of a prolonged sit-in against high cost of electricity

LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman has indicated that a prolonged sit-in in Islamabad against high cost of electricity may occur if the government fails to provide relief to the masses. “We announced the start of the sit-in on July 12, but we have not set a date for its conclusion,” he stated while speaking to journalists after addressing a training workshop for JI workers at Mansoorah on Tuesday. Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Monday announced the sit-in in Islamabad to protest against the high cost of electricity, unfair taxation, and the monopolization of resources by the ruling elite, which has deprived the general public of their basic rights. Rehman stated that JI would organize camps across the country to mobilize the masses for their rights and ensure full-scale participation in the sit-in. He clarified that the JI sit-in would not be a joint venture with any other political party. “This is JI’s sole movement for the people’s rights, though we will not stop any party from participating,” he said. Rehman argued that fresh elections are not the solution; instead, results should be announced based on Form 45. “When a legal document Form 45 is available, there is no need for fresh elections,” he said, questioning the demand by some political parties for new polls. He criticized the dual standards of certain political parties, noting that they accepted reserved seats based on the election results but are now calling for new elections. Rehman asserted that no political party except JI is addressing the issue of public rights. He claimed there is no difference between the policies of the former PDM-I and current PDM-II governments. “The government has destroyed every sector and damaged the economy,” he said, adding it prepared the budget under the dictation of the IMF. The ruling parties, he said, operate like family enterprises. The ruling families, he said, are still loyal to the British due to their elders’ association with the colonial rule. He emphasized that the JI sit-in would be a peaceful demonstration of democratic rights and warned the government against creating obstacles to this democratic movement.